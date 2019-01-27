Plans revealed for world's largest Crowne Plaza hotel in Makkah

InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG) has signed a management agreement with Bougary Holding Co to develop Crowne Plaza Makkah Beban.

Scheduled to open in December 2019, the new hotel comprising 1,200 rooms will be world’s largest Crowne Plaza and will be a landmark hotel for IHG.

Located in close proximity to the Holy Mosque, the hotel will join the InterContinental and Holiday Inn in the holy city and cater to the influx of pilgrim visits expected as part of Vision 2030.

IHG is the largest international hotel group in Saudi Arabia, both by number of hotels and number of rooms.

Crowne Plaza Makkah Beban boasts a host of facilities including two restaurants and a coffee shop, a business centre and three meeting rooms.

Pascal Gauvin, managing director, India, Middle East & Africa, IHG said: “Saudi Arabia offers great opportunities both in terms of domestic and inbound tourism and is central to our expansion strategy in the Middle East.

"This is a milestone signing for us in the Middle East and is testament to our commitment to the market.”

Loay Bougary, CEO, Bougary Holding Co, added: "We are proud to partner with a strong global player such as IHG on this milestone development. We look forward to welcoming guests to the world’s largest Crowne® Plaza in 2019.”

Originally from Makkah, the Bougary family has been in business for over 200 years. Based in Jeddah, Bougary Holding Co develops, manages and maintains properties including residential, commercial, clinical and marketing complexes.

IHG currently operates 23 Crowne Plaza hotels across the Middle East, with a further six due to open in the next three to five years.