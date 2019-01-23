Etihad Airways to launch global cabin crew recruitment drive

Cabin crew are provided with tax-free income, company medical insurance, concessional travel benefits, transport, uniforms, fully furnished company accommodation in Abu Dhabi, and discounts on food and beverage and leisure activities.

International recruitment days will take place in 19 cities across Australia, Europe, the Middle East and Africa

Etihad Airways has announced plans for a major recruitment drive globally, seeking individuals with outstanding hospitality experience to join the airline’s cabin crew.

The international recruitment days will take place in 19 cities across Australia, Europe, the Middle East and Africa including the United Kingdom, France, Slovakia, Tunisia and South Africa.

Kicking off in London and Dublin this month, the recruitment days continue through to October with an event in Amsterdam.

Applicants interested in attending the recruitment days should register in advance by visiting www.etihad.com/cabincrewrecruitment

Linda Celestino, Etihad Airways’ vice president guest service and delivery, said: “In each of these cities we will be inviting up to 120 of the strongest candidates to join us at the recruitment days to support the operational growth of our airline including the arrival of new, next generation fleet this year.”

She added: "We hope to attract talented and enthusiastic men and women globally, to inspire and help them kick-start a tremendous career opportunity and life experience in the UAE with us.”

Successful candidates will undergo a comprehensive training program in Abu Dhabi, which includes all aspects of cabin safety and service delivery. The training will be conducted at Zayed Campus, the airline's training academy.

Cabin crew are provided with tax-free income, company medical insurance, concessional travel benefits, transport, uniforms, fully furnished company accommodation in Abu Dhabi, and discounts on food and beverage and leisure activities.