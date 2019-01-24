UAE reveals highest skating rink on Jebel Jais

The UAE’s highest peak Jebel Jais now features the country’s highest synthetic skating rink perched 1,300 metres above sea level.
The 150-square-metre rink, which is part of the mountain’s viewing deck, overlooks the Hajar mountain chain in Oman.
Jebel Jais is typically around 10 degrees colder than the rest of the UAE, with temperatures at its top having dropped to as low as 2.7°C.
The seasonal rink is open to adults and children above the age of 3, while tickets for a 30 minute entry fee costs $12 (Dh45) including skates rental. It’s open on Wednesday to Sunday from 10am to 5pm.
The outdoor activity is the latest in a series of attractions launched by the Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority (RAKTDA), which also launched the world’s longest zipline and the Middle East’s first via ferrata. The developments aim to boost RAK’s position as a family-friendly adventure destination.
Bookings can be made through www.jebeljais.ae or www.toroverdeuae.com
