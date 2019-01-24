Etihad-backed Jet Airways launches 7-day sale on flights

Cash-strapped airline, in which Etihad Airways owns a 24% stake, will offer discounts up to 50% on fares

Jet Airways, India’s struggling carrier, has announced a 7-day discounted sale on all its flights, including services to its gateways at Abu Dhabi and London.

The cash-strapped airline, in which Etihad Airways owns a 24 percent stake, will offer discounts up to 50 percent on fares on bookings directly with the airline.

In a statement, the airline said its discounted fare sale, in line to commemorate India’s 70th Republic Day, will commence from Thursday and will be applicable for both one-way and return tickets for premiere and economy classes.

Guests from the Gulf region can book their travel to destinations in India, South Asia and the Far East under this scheme.

Guests travelling internationally can commence travel with immediate effect, while premiee class guests undertaking travel within India can commence travel with effect from February 1.

The discounted fare tickets, available across all booking channels of the airline until midnight of January 30 will also be valid for travel on the flights of Jet Airway’s codeshare partners such as Air France and KLM Royal Dutch Airlines from India.

“These include destinations in South Asia, Far East, Gulf excluding Muscat and Sharjah, Europe including Manchester, and Toronto in North America, the Jet Airways statement said.

Guests can also avail discounts of up to 20 percent on pre-purchase of excess baggage via bookings made on the airline’s website and its mobile app.