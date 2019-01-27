Dolce Sky in the Address Boulevard Downtown Dubai was scheduled to open in 2018

Staff at the “prestigious” Dolce Sky dining concept in Downtown Dubai’s Address Boulevard Hotel have not been paid since September 2018, sources have told Arabian Business.

Dolce Sky, which is owned by the Dolce Hospitality group, was scheduled to open last year on the hotel’s 70th and 71st floor, where it would comprise two restaurants including French concept La Vie, Japanese spot Takumi, as well as a private, members-only lounge called Ellecti.

While sources who have asked to remain anonymous said the opening is postponed to July, hotel staff at the Address Boulevard have denied the concept is set to open.

The hotel currently has one restaurant called The Restaurant, which is located on the third floor. Owning company Emaar Properties has been contacted for a comment.

Dolce Sky General Manager Fabrizio Cacace, when contacted by Arabian Business, said he had left his position at the company due to its “financial problems”.

Dolce Hospitality’s other concept, Cez at the Address Dubai Mall, was also meant to open in December last year, but has since been cancelled, according to hotel staff.

The hospitality firm has been contacted for a comment.