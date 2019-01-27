‘Downtown Light Park’ is accompanied by live performances that interact with the light pieces.

'Downtown Light Park' comprises two light installations open to visitors every evening from 5pm

Emaar and Dubai’s Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DTCM) have launched a new light installation in Downtown Dubai.

‘Downtown Light Park’ is accompanied by live performances that interact with the light pieces.

Located at Burj Plaza, Downtown Light Park has direct views of The Dubai Fountain and the Burj Khalifa light show.

Commissioned by DTCM, ‘Light ART Dxb’ is a spinning mirror-and-light art installation by lighting designer George Tellos, a Frankfurt and Athens-based artist.

It is part of a city-wide initiative to bring to the residents and visitors of Dubai new mediums of interaction.

The installation was inspired by the book ‘Reflections on Happiness and Positivity’ by Sheikh Mohammed, Ruler of Dubai.

John Jossifakis, a Dubai-based technical designer, worked closely with Tellos to create the installation that complements the Burj Plaza and amplifies the iconic Burk Khalifa in the background.

‘Light Art Dxb’ is the latest in the line of art installations curated by DTCM in partnership with Art Emaar, an initiative by the Emaar Group which aims to bring shared cultural and immersive experiences for residents and visitors to Emaar’s master-planned communities.

Downtown Light Park also features ‘Silvana Light Maze’, a colourful maze based on a triangular geometry and built of 72 acrylic glass panels with a height of 2.20m.

During the night, the maze is illuminated by LED rails with subtly shifting colours located in the inferior and superior framework, submerging the spectator in a forest of light.

The new cultural experience in starts in Downtown Dubai every evening from 5pm.