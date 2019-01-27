OYO's technology suite is expected to upgrade over 15,000 rooms in Makkah and create over 3,000 local employment opportunities

India-based OYO Hotels has entered into a partnership with the Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Haj and Umrah, under which OYO will provide access to its technology suite to enable the government body to deliver a new hospitality experience in the holy cities of Makkah and Madinah.

Under the memorandum of understanding (MoU), signed between OYO and the Saudi ministry in Riyadh, the Indian hospitality major will work with the ministry of Haj and Umrah in enhancing, implementing and auditing the aspirational standards for affordable and quality accommodations in existing buildings in the holy city of Makkah, through the use of technology and proprietary applications.

OYO’s technology suite is expected to upgrade over 15,000 rooms in Makkah and create over 3,000 local employment opportunities, OYO said in a statement.

The technology partnership between OYO and the Saudi ministry includes access to OYO’s operating system and Krypton technologies.

OYO’s operating system will assist the ministry in managing inventory, procurement as well as provide for express check-ins and check-outs in the accommodations under its purview.

Krypton is OYO’s mobile audit app that enables the timely audit of properties, while assuring an excellent guest experience.

OYO’s partnership with the Saudi government is part of its commitment to support Saudi Arabia’s vision 2030 to increase the number of Haj and Umrah pilgrims to 30 million annually, the Indian hospitality major said.

“By harnessing OYO’s world-class OS and Krypton systems towards upgrading living spaces for pilgrims, we want to be a key partner to the ministry in helping welcome 30 million Umrah and Haj pilgrims to the Kingdom and assuring a comfortable and peaceful stay as they journey to the holy cities of Makkah and Madinah,” Ritesh Agarwal, founder & group CEO, OYO Hotels and Homes, said.

The MoU on the partnership was signed in the presence of Mohammad Saleh bin Taher Benten, Saudi minister of Hajj and Umrah and Ritesh Agarwal.

Governor of the General Investment Authority (SAGIA), Ibrahim bin Abdul Rahman Al-Omar said it was noteworthy that OYO is one of the first Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia and a SoftBank Vision Fund backed company to start operations successfully in Saudi Arabia.

“The company obtained its foreign investment licence from SAGIA a few months ago and plans to invest $50 million in Saudi Arabia,” he added.

The OYO operating system also offers apps for housekeeping and audits while introducing solutions for multiple accommodation management aspects like expense management, staff training and engagement and performance management for the hotel staff.