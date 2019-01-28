Minister of Information Fawad Chaudhry said Pakistan has been a "closed" country for too long

As part of a new visa reform policy, Pakistan will issue visa on arrival for UAE nationals, the Minister of Information Fawad Chaudhry told local media during a visit to Dubai.

The full list of countries which will be provided with visa on arrival and e-visas will be shared after January 31, with 175 countries getting e-visas, 98 countries getting business visas and around 50 countries getting visas on arrival.

Indian-origin UK and US passport holders will also get visas on arrival, while the duration of diplomatic and student visas will be extended from one year to three years, and one year to two years, respectively.

In addition, tour operators which are approved by the International Air Transport Association (IATA) will be allowed to bring groups of tourists to Pakistan.

Visas for those visiting for religious purposes, however, will remain valid for 45 days.

Chaudhry said the new relaxed visa policy will allow tourists to visit any area of Pakistan without a no objection certificate (NOC), adding that the country has been “closed” for the last 70 years.

His visit to the UAE was aimed at promoting Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches taking place in the Gulf country from February 14. He was accompanied by Zulfiqar Bukhari, Special Assistant to Prime Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development.