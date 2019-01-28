Central and Eastern European countries have shown increased interest in the emirate over the past few years with significant growth year-on-year.

Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority has announced the opening of its first international representative office in Prague

Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority has announced the opening of its first international representative office in Prague, Czech Republic to manage and oversee activities in the Central and Eastern Europe.

The new office is located in one of the most important economic, transportation and communication centres in the region, and will play a vital role in driving further growth in the number of visitors travelling to Ras Al Khaimah, the authority said in a statement.

Central and Eastern European countries have shown increased interest in the emirate over the past few years with significant growth year-on-year. In 2018 visitor numbers from the Czech Republic and Hungary were up by 18.4 percent and 11.4 percent respectively compared to the previous year.

Haitham Mattar, CEO of Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority said: “Central and Eastern European countries are amongst the fastest growing markets for us and frequently rank in our top ten source markets for visitors. The new representative office in Prague will support our promotional activities, trade partnerships and help us develop the region’s high potential outbound market.”

The office will join Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority's international representation offices in the UK, Germany, Russia and Nordics.

In 2018 approximately 48,000 visitors from Central and Eastern Europe chose to spend their vacation in Ras Al Khaimah. The increase in demand from these markets was further highlighted by the introduction of direct flights between RAK International Airport and several cities in Poland including Warsaw, Katowice, Poznan and Wroclaw, as well as direct flights to Prague in the Czech Republic.

RAKTDA’s new three year strategy focuses on diversifying the emirate’s offerings to create experiences that showcase some of the finest beaches and nature in the region, the highest mountain in the UAE, a unique terracotta desert, rich history and heritage, as well as authentic Arabian cultural experiences and adventures.