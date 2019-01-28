The Public Transport Agency of the Roads and Transport Authority has opened an international bus route between Dubai and Muscat.

Muscat route coaches will start at Abu Hail Bus Station, and the one-way ticket will cost AED55

The transport authority said the step aims to boost land transport and ease the mobility of passengers between the two countries.

An agreement was signed in Dubai by Ahmed Bahrozyan, CEO of Public Transport Agency, and Ahmed bin Ali Albulushi CEO, MWASALAT Oman.

Coaches operating on this route will start at Abu Hail Bus Station, and the one-way ticket will cost AED55, a statement said.

“RTA is always keen to bring happiness to clients from various community segments including bus commuters using Dubai Bus, Inter-City bus as well as those travelling between Dubai and Muscat,” said Bahrozyan.

Albulushi added: “We, at Mwasalat Oman, are keen to ensure the safety and comfort of passengers travelling between the sultanate and the UAE aboard sophisticated safe and comfortable coaches custom-built for long trips. I hope this step will herald the start of an integrated transport network between the two sisterly nations.”