Reed Travel Exhibitions, organiser of the annual Arabian Travel Market, has announced the launch of an umbrella brand comprising four co-located shows

Reed Travel Exhibitions, organiser of the annual Arabian Travel Market (ATM) in Dubai, has announced the launch of the Arabian Travel Week, an umbrella brand comprising four co-located shows.

Taking place at the Dubai World Trade Centre from April 27 to May 1, the event will comprise ATM 2019 and International Luxury Travel Market Arabia (ILTM), as well as CONNECT Middle East, India and Africa 2019, which is a new route development forum, and ATM Holiday Shopper.

Danielle Curtis, exhibition director ME, Arabian Travel Market, said: "The success of both ATM and ILTM Arabia has provided us with the platform to not only introduce two new events for 2019 – but to create a travel week which encompasses the Middle East’s inbound and outbound markets for general leisure tourism and luxury travel."

According to the World Travel and Tourism Council, the direct contribution of travel and tourism to the UAE’s economy is predicted to rise 4.1 percent per annum to AED108.4 billion by 2028.

"Building on these figures, we are confident that the Arabian Travel Week will be a key driver in bringing top international destinations to the attention of the Middle East’s travel trade and consumers and equally, marketing the Middle East to strategic overseas tour operators and travel professionals," Curtis said.

ATM, the annual leading global event for the Middle East inbound and outbound travel industry, will showcase over 2,800 products and destinations from around the world to over 28,000 buyers and travel trade visitors.

Taking place on April 30 and May 1, CONNECT Middle East, India and Africa will bring together airports, airlines and aviation suppliers in a format that offers formal one-to-one pre-arranged meetings, seminars as well as social opportunities.

Also new for 2019, ATM Holiday Shopper will take place for one day only on April 27. The event will showcase over 30 travel and hospitality exhibitors from regional and international destinations who will be offering the very best travel and tourism discounts and deals exclusively for consumers attending the show.

In its third year, the ILTM is an exclusive event for those looking to attract HNW travellers from the Middle East to their destination. Returning on the first two days of the ATM, ILTM will allow international luxury suppliers and key luxury buyers to connect via one-to-one pre-scheduled appointments and networking opportunities.

Other highlights taking place over the course of Arabian Travel Week include the UNWTO Ministers Summit which will be held on April 28 on the Global Stage; the Hotel Industry Summit; The Global Halal Tourism Summit and a dedicated Saudi Arabia Tourism Session.