Hyatt has announced the entry of the Hyatt House brand into the Middle East with the opening of Hyatt House Jeddah Sari Street in Saudi Arabia.

The hotel operator said the opening is a significant step towards increasing Hyatt's brand footprint in the extended stay segment and growing Hyatt's brand presence in the Middle East.

"We are thrilled to announce the opening of Hyatt House Jeddah Sari Street, marking the Hyatt House brand?s arrival to the region," said Zulkifl Bhatti, general manager of Hyatt House Jeddah Sari Street.

"Our aim is to offer guests and families a comfortable stay in the heart of charming Jeddah and to provide the high-quality service standards for the Hyatt House brand is known."

The hotel is located in the Al Salamah District, in close proximity to Madinah and Thaliaya Streets, which connects to the Corniche, Jeddah's coastal resort area.

The property features 102 guestrooms, studio and one-bedroom kitchen suites, along with restaurant, fitness centre and prayer rooms.