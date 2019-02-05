Hilton confirms hiring of former Jumeirah Restaurants exec

Emma Banks joins Hilton from the Jumeirah Restaurant Group, the dedicated restaurant division of the Dubai-based Jumeirah Group, where she was managing director.

Hotel giant announces the appointment of Emma Banks as vice president, F&B Strategy & Development for Europe, Middle East and Africa

Hilton on Tuesday announced the appointment of Emma Banks as vice president, F&B Strategy & Development for Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA).

Based at Hilton’s MEA Area Office in Dubai, Banks will lead F&B strategy, as well as concept and product solution development and implementation across EMEA.

In addition, she will oversee the sourcing and management of third party restaurant brand and operator relationships to support Hilton’s trading and future pipeline of hotels.

“Food and Beverage constitutes a crucial part of our business at Hilton and we have a 100 year history of pioneering culinary innovations.” said Simon Vincent, president, EMEA, Hilton. “Emma’s extensive experience in the F&B sector will be invaluable, as we continue to enhance the dining and bar offering across our portfolio and work with owners to develop exciting concepts for upcoming properties. I am delighted to have her join our team.”

Banks added: “I am excited to be joining the world’s most hospitable company. I look forward to leading F&B strategy in EMEA and working alongside the talented team to equip our hotels to deliver exceptional guest experiences.”