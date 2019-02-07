Coming soon to Saudi: Michael Jackson's 'Thriller' and magician Dynamo

Turki Al-Sheikh, Chairman of the General Entertainment Authority (GEA), signed a number of MoUs in the UK capital London between GEA and a group of entities.

Saudi Arabia has signed several MoUs that will bring a wide range of entertainment options to the kingdom

The ‘Illusionist’ and Michael Jackson-inspired ‘Thriller’ are headed to Saudi Arabia as part of a wave of agreements signed by the kingdom’s General Entertainment Authority (GEA) in the UK, the GEA announced on Thursday.

Among the agreements signed by GEA Secretary Turki bin Abdul Mohsen Al Sheikh is an MoU with UK-based ‘Flying Music’ to organise a number of global theatrical shows, including ‘Thriller’.

MoU’s were also signed with British magician Dynamo and The Works to organise the world-famous ‘The Illusionist’ show, as well as with Luna Cinema to organise several open-air cinemas shows and with ‘1001 Inventions’ to present touring educational exhibitions.

Other agreements include one with ‘Design Lab Experience’ to organise Ramadan tents with entertainment options in various parts of the kingdom, as well as with ‘TeamPartner Three’, a company that specialises in touring theatres. As part of the agreement, the firm will operate two state-of-the-art theatres and train Saudi teams.

When it comes to TV, Turki Al Sheikh signed an MoU with ‘Police Academy’ to bring interactive arena shows. A separate agreement was signed with the ‘Ultimate Soldier Challenge’ to produce a ‘Soldiers Challenge’ TV show in the kingdom that will feature members of the Saudi armed forces.

Additionally, an MoU was signed with “Ferrari Festival” to present an interactive public parade show that showcases Italian Ferrari vehicles, as well as an MoU with ‘Mellors Group’, a firm that specialises in touring theme parks.

Lastly, agreements were signed with ‘Insomnia’ to organise one of the world’s largest video game exhibitions, and with Merlin Entertainment – the owners of Madame Tussauds – and IMG to organise a ‘Color Run’ race in the kingdom.