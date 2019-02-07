Six Flags Dubai 'cannot proceed' after funding withdrawn

The decision stems from an August 2018 mandate from the board of DXB Entertainments that a strategic review take place of its future development and capital deployment plans, including the development of Six Flags Dubai.

Syndicated financing intended to pay for the park is no longer available, DXB Entertainments said in a statement

A project to design and build Six Flags Dubai “cannot proceed” following a strategic review of the project, it was announced on Thursday.

The decision stems from an August 2018 mandate from the board of DXB Entertainments that a strategic review take place of its future development and capital deployment plans, including the development of Six Flags Dubai.

“In the intervening period, actions, including formal notification by Six Flags, resulted in funders’ concerns being raised specifically in relation to the revised projects for the Six Flags Dubai Project,” a statement said.

The statement added that “as a result, the syndicated finance facility intended for utilisation as part of the development of the Six Flags branded theme park is no longer available and the Six Flags Dubai project cannot proceed at this time.”