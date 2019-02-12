Ras Al Khaimah attracts more than 1 million tourists in 2018

By 2021 RAKTDA aims to support the employment of 10,000 more people into the tourism and hospitality sector.

Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority on Tuesday announced it attracted 1,072,066 visitors from domestic and key international markets during 2018.

The figure exceeded targets in its first three-year strategy launched in 2016, which included the goal of attracting 1 million visitors to Ras Al Khaimah by 2018.

The authority reported a 10 percent growth in visitors compared to 2017, led by the UAE domestic market which continues to generate 38 percent of overall visitors.

Germany continues to be the leading international source market with 83,605 visitors, followed by Russia, with 83,531 visitors. The third largest source market was the UK, with 63,054 visitors, followed by India and Kazakhstan.

One of Ras Al Khaimah’s key milestones in 2018 was the launch of Jebel Jais Flight - the world’s longest zipline, which has welcomed over 25,000 flyers since opening 12 months ago.

In response to growing visitor numbers, further development is planned including a 47 room luxury mountain camp, a survival training academy, hiking trails and the Jebel Jais Adventure Park.

Haitham Mattar, CEO of Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority said: “2018 has been another remarkable year for the emirate of Ras Al Khaimah in terms of achievements and milestones accomplished, primarily exceeding our target of 1 million visitors.

"With the current robust visitor demand, solid regional and international partnerships in place and iconic product launches over the past few years, Ras Al Khaimah is on a mission to further assert its position as the fastest growing tourism destination in the region, whilst promoting our emirate’s breadth of offerings to regional and international target markets."

By 2021 RAKTDA aims to support the employment of 10,000 more people into the tourism and hospitality sector.

Ras Al Khaimah has also identified the supply of new hotel rooms as a major focus moving forward in order to support the increasing popularity of the destination with tourists. The emirate is preparing to add 5,000 rooms to the 6,500 currently available over the next three years.