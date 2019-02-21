Revealed: which UAE tourist attraction ranks in world's top 5

The Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre secured fifth place, with impressive scores in the TripAdvisor (10) and Safety and Security (10) categories.

New report ranks the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre in Abu Dhabi among the top five tourist attractions in the world

Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre in Abu Dhabi has been named among the top five tourist attractions in the world, according to a new report.

Research by Stasher, the luggage storage network, has standardised the latest city and country-level data available including TripAdvisor and Google reviews, quality of accommodation, ease of access, safety and security and Instagram engagement to rate global tourist attractions.

Of the 99 global tourist attractions analysed, Spain's Plaza de Espana (8.13) ranks first, closely followed by the Matterhorn in Switzerland (8.08), France's Puy du Fou (7.99), the Mosque of Cordoba in Spain (7.80) and the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre (7.78).

Of the top ten tourist attractions, eight of them are based in Europe with four locations dominating the top five spots alone.

Plaza de Espana’s ranking above other more well-known attractions may seem surprising, but it scored highly for the majority of key categories. It received particularly positive scores for its TripAdvisor reviews (9.81), ease of access (9.55) and safety and security (9.00)

It is also based in a Spanish region benefitting from particularly increased tourism through sites like Airbnb. Andalucía is one of Airbnb’s top 20 most sought-after locations.

France’s Puy du Fou - described as a rural theme park - has no rides and, instead, prides itself on staging spectacular history extravaganza shows.

At the other end of the spectrum, half of the tourist attractions in the bottom 10 to visit are in Asia, with Hong Kong Disneyland, the Great Wall of China and Ocean Park all making appearances.

Roughly a third of the lowest ranking attractions were China-based. This was down to generally low scores for accommodation ratings and Instagram engagement.

Honouring icons such as The Beatles, Marilyn Monroe and Elton John, possibly the most surprising entry in the bottom 10 is the Hollywood Walk of Fame (3.73), in last place. It ranks highly for ease of access but is let down by its score of zero in TripAdvisor and Google reviews.

Stasher’s co-founder, Jacob Wedderburn-Day, said: “The diversity of attractions in the top ten shows historical sites, natural wonders and cultural exhibits all make for great tourist destinations.

“It’s interesting to see some of the more well-known attractions including The Hollywood Walk of Fame, the Great Pyramid of Giza and various theme parks, do not perform well. This perhaps suggests some popular sights are now overwhelmed by tourism, which, in turn, compromises many tourists’ safety and enjoyment.”