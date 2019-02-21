Shaza Hotels announces debut property in Riyadh

The company has four hotels already operational in the Middle East – Shaza Makkah, Shaza Al Madina, Shaza Riyadh and the flagship Mysk Al Mouj in Muscat.

Shaza Hotels, a member of the Global Hotel Alliance, has announced the opening of Shaza Hotel Residences, Riyadh.

The property is the first for the brand in Riyadh and its third in Saudi Arabia. It is also the first extended stay property to open for Shaza Hotels.

Shaza Hotel Residences, Riyadh offers 205 residences, complete with walk-in wardrobes and kitchenettes while the hotel also features restaurants and meeting spaces.

Khalid Saud Abu Haimed, CCEO of Sulaiman Abdulaziz Al Rajhi Real Estate Investments Company said: "After the successful launch of Shaza Makkah last year, it is with great pleasure that we bring Shaza Hotel Residences, Riyadh to the market.”

Simon Coombs, president and CEO of Shaza Hotels, added: "Opening of Shaza Hotel Residences, Riyadh marks a key milestone for Shaza Hotels. We are honoured to partner with Al Rajhi Investments for a second property, in opening their flagship hotel residences in the Riyadh.

"In tune with the potential of vision 2030, Shaza Hotels will strive to create distinctive hotels in Saudi Arabia.”

With four hotels already operational in the Middle East – Shaza Makkah, Shaza Al Madina, Shaza Riyadh and the flagship Mysk Al Mouj in Muscat – the brand is expanding rapidly with the opening this year of the Sharjah Collection, followed by Shaza Doha, Shaza Salalah and Mysk The Palm in Dubai.