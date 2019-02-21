Etihad Airways says to add extra London Heathrow flights in April

Etihad Airways will increase its flights from Abu Dhabi to London Heathrow in April.

Etihad Airways will increase its flights from Abu Dhabi to London Heathrow, from three to four daily services, to meet peak demand during April.

Commencing April 5, the flights will be operated by a two-class Boeing 787-9, configured with 299 seats - 28 Business Studios and 271 Economy Smart Seats.

James Harrison, general manager for Etihad Airways in the United Kingdom and Ireland, said: “We are thrilled to announce more flights to London during April, in response to increased demand in the lead up to and post the Easter holidays.

"This is a busy travel time for families looking to enjoy the extended school holiday. This extra service will allow our guests more choice and flexibility with their travel plans.”

The services will operate in addition to Etihad Airways’ regularly scheduled three daily Abu Dhabi to London services, which will continue to operate with Airbus A380 aircraft.