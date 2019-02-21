Revealed: Dubai's best restaurants

The Time Out Dubai 2019 Restaurant Awards, in association with Dubai Food Festival, took place last night (Wednesday February 20) in a glittering ceremony at JW Marriott Marquis Dubai.

The winners were named at the Time Out Dubai Restaurant Awards 2019

Time Out Dubai has revealed its annual list of the very best restaurants in Dubai.

The Time Out Dubai 2019 Restaurant Awards, in association with Dubai Food Festival, took place last night (Wednesday February 20) in a glittering ceremony at JW Marriott Marquis Dubai.

And the very best in the industry gathered to see Il Borro Tuscan Bistro pick up the gong for Time Out Dubai’s Restaurant of the Year.

Officially declared Dubai’s Restaurant of the Year two years running at the Time Out Dubai Restaurant Awards, Il Borro Tuscan Bistro serves up stunning dishes, every day. The service is impeccable, the setting – next to the Turtle Lagoon at Jumeirah Al Naseem – is delightful and the food is truly excellent.

Also celebrating last night was Zuma Dubai, as the team picked up the night’s final award – Outstanding Contribution. The popular Japanese restaurant has been consistently impressive, always packed and has picked up multiple trophies at the Time Out Dubai Restaurant Awards since opening in DIFC. In 2018, the brand celebrated a decade in the city.

The awards recognised restaurants in 25 categories, from Asian to Steakhouse, Afternoon Tea to Budget, with venues commended for their brilliant food, top-notch service and superb settings.

All restaurants are reviewed anonymously by the Time Out Dubai team throughout the year, with a stringent process to ensure the very best in the city is recognised. The awards are not affected by any external influences and entirely based on experiences. You can read more about the judging process and criteria here.

The best newcomers to the city were also crowned at the awards. Restaurants that opened between September 1 2018 and January 8 2019 were eligible, and competition was particularly fierce.

Trendy jungle-themed restaurant Mama Zonia, in Pier 7, picked up Best Casual Newcomer, while lively, classy Greek spot OPA claimed the Best Fine Dining Newcomer award.

Here are all the winners:

BEST ASIAN WINNER: 3 Fils

BEST CHINESE WINNER: Long Teng

BEST EUROPEAN WINNER: carine

BEST FRENCH WINNER: La Cantine Du Faubourg

BEST INDIAN: Masti

BEST ITALIAN: Il Borro Tuscan Bistro

BEST JAPANESE: TOMO

BEST LATIN AMERICAN: COYA

BEST LEBANESE: Babel

BEST MENA: Kaftan

BEST NORTH AMERICAN & CARIBBEAN: Black Tap

BEST THAI: Tong Thai

AFTERNOON TEA: Choix Patisserie and Restaurant par Pierre Gagnaire

BEST BAR FOOD: The Penthouse

BEST BREAKFAST: Pots, Pans and Boards

BEST BRUNCH: Traiteur Brunch at The Promenade

BEST BUDGET: Vietnamese Foodies

BEST CAFÉ: Gossip Café

BEST OUTDOOR: Key West

BEST PUB FOOD: The Eloquent Elephant

BEST ROMANTIC: RÜYA

BEST SEAFOOD: Ibn AlBahr

BEST STEAKHOUSE: Beefbar

BEST CASUAL NEWCOMER: Mama Zonia

BEST FINE DINING NEWCOMER: OPA

For a full list of winners and highly commended restaurants from the Time Out Dubai Restaurant Awards 2019, visit timeoutdubai.com/restaurantawards