Pakistan International Airlines launches flights to Al Ain

Pakistan International Airlines said it has commenced bi-weekly flights on Fridays and Sundays connecting Al Ain with Peshawar.

Al Ain International Airport, owned and operated by Abu Dhabi Airports, has received Pakistan International Airlines’ inaugural flight.

Pakistan International Airlines said it has commenced bi-weekly flights on Fridays and Sundays connecting Al Ain with Peshawar.

Maarten De Groof, chief commercial officer of Abu Dhabi Airports, said: “Pakistan has always been one of our largest and most significant areas of operations, and we are pleased to welcome these new bi-weekly flights carrying passengers to and from Al Ain and Peshawar.

“This new addition further expands the network of Al Ain International Airport, providing our passengers with enhanced services and connectivity. We look forward to continuing to build new partnerships to meet the market’s growing demand,” added De Groof.

Pakistan International Airlines will operate the route using its Airbus 320-200 aircraft.

PIA's president and CEO, Air Marshal Arshad Malik, said: “Al Ain is a strong market and there was a persistent demand by the local Pakistani diaspora to start direct flights between Al Ain and Peshawar.

“PIA is expanding its network and very soon new exciting destinations and additional frequencies on existing routes would be introduced further consolidating our network,” he added.