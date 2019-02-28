Etihad Airways to launch new summer flights to Egypt, Oman

Abu Dhabi airline says seasonal routes to Alexandria and Salalah aim to cater to strong demand during the summer peak
With the addition of these seasonal destinations, the airline will operate a total of 32 flights per week to Egypt and 25 flights per week to Oman.
By Sam Bridge
Thu 28 Feb 2019 02:52 PM

Etihad Airways has announced that it will launch new seasonal routes from Abu Dhabi to Alexandria, Egypt, and Salalah, Oman, catering to strong demand during the summer peak.

Both flights will operate four times per week throughout July and August, the airline said.

Alexandria, the second-largest city in Egypt, and Salalah, both attract large numbers of visitors during the summer months.

Robin Kamark, Etihad Aviation Group chief commercial officer, said: “We are delighted to offer our guests new choices of holiday destinations during the summer months. Alexandria and Salalah are popular destinations for residents in the UAE, and from further afield.”

With the addition of these seasonal destinations, the airline will operate a total of 32 flights per week to Egypt, 28 flights to Cairo and four to Alexandria.

The airline will operate a total of 25 flights per week to Oman with 21 weekly flights to Muscat and four to Salalah.

