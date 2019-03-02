India's GoAIr launches flights to Abu Dhabi

GoAir’s inaugural flight from Kannur to Abu Dhabi comes as the Indian subcontinent remains one of the most popular destinations for travellers departing from the UAE capital.

Low-cost airline will connect UAE capital and Kannur with flights operating every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday

Abu Dhabi Airports has welcomed GoAir’s launch of four new flights between Kannur International Airport and Abu Dhabi International Airport.

The low-cost airline will connect the two cities with flights operating every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

Bryan Thompson, CEO Abu Dhabi Airports, said: “India is a key travel market for Abu Dhabi International Airport, and we are always eager to strengthen our connectivity to the Indian Subcontinent, enhancing further our services extended to our dear customers.”

Jeh Wadia, managing director, GoAir, added: “This is a historic moment for GoAir as we enter the Middle East region with our maiden flight taking off from Kannur to Abu Dhabi, thereby strengthening the India–UAE relationship.

"GoAir is world’s fastest growing airline and Abu Dhabi is our fourth international destination after Phuket, Male and Muscat, and 28th destination.”

GoAir operates more than 230 daily flights and about 1,600 weekly flights across 28 destinations using a fleet of 49 Airbus A320 and Airbus A320neo aircraft.