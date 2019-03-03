Saudi Arabia to boost nationals working in restaurant sector by 30%

There are currently 289,491 people employed in restaurants and cafes across the kingdom, 87 percent of whom are expatriates.

Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Labour and Social Development said there are currently 36,542 citizens employed in restaurants and cafes, including almost 12,000 managers.

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Labour and Social Development has signed an agreement with the kingdom’s Association of Restaurants and Cafes and the Human Resources Development Fund that will see 50,000 Saudis receive support to work in the sector, according to Saudi media reports.

According to the Arabic-language Al Watan newspaper, the agreement will see the number of Saudi nationals employed in restaurants and cafes go up 30 percent.

Citing ministry sources, the newspaper said that there are currently 36,542 Saudis employed in the sector, of whom 13 percent – 1,156 – are women. The ministry and its partners are working to bring the number of Saudis in the sector to 86,542.

The report added that there are currently 289,491 people employed in restaurants and cafes across the kingdom, 87 percent of whom are expatriates.

Additionally, the report added that 11,498 Saudis work as managers in the sector, compared to 6,707 who work as specialists, 10,840 who work as ‘professionals’, 4,385 who work as technicians and 3,112 who work as labourers.

Of the non-Saudi employees employed in the sector, 43.4 percent – 109,898 – work as labourers, while another 21,591 work as managers, 25,052 as specialists, 24,651 as technicians and 71,757 who work as professionals.