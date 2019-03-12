Emirates says to launch second daily flight to London Stansted

The second daily flight to Stansted will also be operated by a Boeing 777-300ER aircraft.

Additional flight means that Emirates customers will now have 11 daily flight options to and from three London airports

Emirates has announced plans to launch of a second daily flight from Dubai to London Stansted starting on July 1.

The second daily flight to Stansted will also be operated by a Boeing 777-300ER aircraft in a three-class configuration with 6 private suites in First Class, 42 fully-flat beds in Business Class and 306 seats in Economy Class.

“We are increasing capacity to London Stansted to meet steady demand from both leisure and business travellers to and from the region, as well as international student traffic to Cambridge,” said Hubert Frach, Emirates divisional senior vice president, Commercial Operations West.

The second daily flight to Stansted also means increased tourism to the region, enabling further trade and economic growth. Popular inbound markets include Australia, UAE, India, South Africa, China, Malaysia and Hong Kong, he added.

The additional Dubai-Stansted flight will also double the daily cargo capacity offered by Emirates SkyCargo to a total of 40 tonnes each way, facilitating trade and benefitting local businesses.

Emirates second daily flight to London Stansted brings Emirates’ total weekly flights to the UK to 140 – six services a day from Heathrow, three daily from London Gatwick and Manchester, two daily from Birmingham, Glasgow and London Stansted, and a daily service from Newcastle and Edinburgh.