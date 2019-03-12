Jeddah flight returns after mother leaves baby in airport terminal

A Saudi Arabian Airlines flight was forced to return to the King Abdul Aziz International Airport.

A Saudi Arabian Airlines flight was forced to return to the King Abdul Aziz International Airport in Jeddah after a passenger realised she had left her baby in the airport terminal.



The strange incident happened over the weekend when a flight SV832, from Jeddah to Kuala Lampur, turned back after the Saudi mother told cabin crew about her situation.

A video went viral on social media showing the pilot requesting permission to head back to the airport, while talking to air traffic control operators.

Video of راكبة نسيت طفلها في المطار

The operator, after taking the flight number, is heard asking another colleague about the protocol and then asks the pilot to re-confirm the reason for turning back.

The pilot is overhead speaking: “We told you, a passenger left her baby in the terminal and refuses to continue the flight.”