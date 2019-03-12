UAE, Oman suspend Boeing 737 MAX flights to and from its airports

Oman on Tuesday suspended takeoffs and landings by Boeing 737 MAX planes at its airports.

Gulf countries say they are temporarily suspending 737 flights after Ethiopian Airlines crash

The UAE and Oman on Tuesday suspended takeoffs and landings by Boeing 737 MAX planes at its airports after a deadly crash in Ethiopia.

Oman's Public Authority for Civil Aviation "is temporarily suspending operations of Boeing 737 MAX aircraft into and out of all Omani airports until further notice," it said in a statement on Twitter.

The sultanate was the first Gulf country to suspend flights by the aircraft following Sunday's crash. Oman's national carrier, Oman Air, has five Boeing MAX aircraft in its fleet.

On Tuesday, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Ireland, Malaysia, Singapore and Australia also barred Boeing 737 MAX planes from their airspace, following South Korea, Singapore, China and Indonesia while airlines around the world have grounded the jets.

The UAE's General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) later said it had also banned the aircraft as a "precautionary measure" until further notice.

It added in a statement carried by news agency WAM that it has joined the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and Boeing to investigate and collect data aimed at solving the reason behind the Ethiopian Airlines crash.

On Sunday, a new Ethiopian Airlines 737 MAX 8 went down minutes into a flight to Nairobi, killing all 157 people on board.

The crash came after a Lion Air jet of the same model went down in Indonesia in October, killing 189.

* With AFP