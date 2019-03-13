Revamp of Dubai's Souk Madinat Jumeirah gets underway

Dubai Holding says renovation works at Arabian-inspired shopping and leisure destination will take three months to complete

Dubai Holding has started major renovation works at Souk Madinat Jumeirah, its popular Arabian-inspired shopping and leisure destination in the heart of the Madinat Jumeirah Resort.

Set to be completed over the next three months, the enhancements work, which are part of a wider plan for the destination, will create a more convenient and seamless visitor experience, the company said in a statement.

Conducted in collaboration with the Roads and Transport Authority, and to be executed without impacting the access to the surrounding hotels or to the events taking place at Madinat Jumeirah, the renovations cover the interior areas and the main entrance, including the entrance to the conference halls.

It will also include a complete redevelopment of the arterial roadways leading to and from the destination to optimise the flow of traffic and reduce waiting times for visitors arriving by car or bus.

A dedicated taxis entrance and queue line will be developed, in addition to a separate bus parking area to relieve congestion and provide a quick and smooth entry and exit.

Khalid Al Malik, managing director of Dubai Holding, said: “The current upgrade aims to not only improve the destination’s connectivity and infrastructure, but to also reimagine its core offerings and build on its reputation as one of Dubai’s most iconic leisure - and entertainment-led retail destinations.”

Souk Madinat Jumeirah combines traditional Middle Eastern stands, barrows and stalls with a mix of contemporary boutiques, souvenir shops, and luxury jewellery brands.

The destination is part of the wider Madinat Jumeirah Resort that features four luxury hotels with over 1,200 hotel rooms and suites, a 1,000-seat amphitheatre, and the multi-purpose venue, Madinat Arena.