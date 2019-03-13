Dubai's Global Village extends season until April 13

The park will continue to open from 4pm to midnight from Saturday to Wednesday and until 1am on Thursdays, Fridays and public holidays.

Global Village management says it decided to extend season 23 in response to repeated requests from visitors

Global Village, Dubai's multicultural festival park, has announced that the duration of its current season will be extended by a week.

The last day of season 23 will now be April 13, operating for a total of 166 days, it said in a statement.

Global Village management decided to extend season 23 in response to repeated requests by guests, it added.

Global Village asked its guests through polls across Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram if they would like the season to be extended. Within two days, more than 150,000 followers responded poistively towards the idea.

All 27 pavilions will be operational during the extension, in addition to more than 160 outlets and Global Village’s Carnaval funfair experience.

Other upcoming attractions in season 23 include the International Day of Happiness on March 20, Mothers’ Day on March 21 and the Festival of Colours on March 22.

Bader Anwahi, CEO of Global Village said: “Our decision to extend the season comes as a result to the numourous demands we are receiving through the various communication channels with our guests and stakeholders, indicating the ever huge success this season is recording.”