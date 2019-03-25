UAE-owned iconic London hotel set to open later in 2019

Set to launch later in 2019, the new hotel provides 153 bedrooms and suites including a townhouse suite created from part of the original Scotland Yard Police premises.

Construction completed on Great Scotland Yard Hotel, once the location of the original Scotland Yard Police HQ

Developer Galliard Group has announced the completion of the new Great Scotland Yard Hotel, once the location of the original Scotland Yard Metropolitan Police HQ, to be owned by UAE-based Lulu Group International and operated by Hyatt.

In 2013, Galliard Group acquired a 125 year Crown Estate lease on the building which was exchanged for a forward sale of the hotel when completed to Abu Dhabi-based LuLu Group International in 2016 for £110 million.

Galliard's construction division said it has now completed the construction project to deliver the new hotel.

Set to launch later in 2019, the new seven-storey hotel provides 153 bedrooms and suites including a townhouse suite created from part of the original Scotland Yard Police premises.

Hotel features include interior design references to the building's police and military past through the use of shields, emblems and historic details etched into glass and metalwork.

The hotel has a double height vestibule, grand entrance lounge, concierge, main cocktail bar, palm court style lounge, whiskey bar/clubroom, signature restaurant, library, gymnasium, 120 seater main conference room/ballroom, meeting rooms and function/private dining rooms.

On the lower ground floor, the cells, where legend has it Rudolf Hess was interrogated in 1941, have been replaced by a gymnasium with changing rooms, meeting/conference rooms, conference space, ballroom and a series of VIP function rooms.

Stephen Conway, executive chairman of Galliard Group said: "With its iconic address and famous history, the hotel's interior design cleverly references the building's police and military past through the use of shields, emblems and historic details etched into glass and metalwork."