Emirates to hold cabin crew recruitment days in Lebanon

Emirates, the world’s largest international airline, is looking for Lebanese candidates to join its cabin crew team.



The Dubai-based airline is holding two cabin crew recruitment open days at Beirut and Jounieh.

The Beirut event will be held on Saturday at Mövenpick Hotel Beirut, while the open day at Jounieh will be held on April 29 at Hotel Burj on Bay.

The airline said it is looking for "open-minded, helpful, friendly and service-oriented" candidates. They can walk in with an up-to-date curriculum vitae in English, and a recent photograph. Prior online registration is not required.

Emirates currently flies to 158 destinations across six continents operating a fleet of 273 all wide-body aircraft. The airline is the largest global operator of the Boeing 777 and the Airbus A380 aircraft.

Cabin crew are offered an employment package, which includes a variety of benefits such as a tax-free income, free high standard shared accommodation in Dubai, free transport to/from work, medical and dental cover as well as exclusive discounts on shopping and leisure activities in Dubai.

Emirates currently offers three daily flights from Rafic Al Hariri International Airport.