Emirates resumes flights to Zagreb for summer season

Emirates on Monday said it has resumed its operations to Zagreb in Croatia until October 26.
Its partner airline, Flydubai will then begin to operate during the winter season, Emirates said in a statement.
Flight EK 129 will depart Dubai using a Boeing 777-300ER in a 3 class configuration with 8 lie-flat seats in First Class, 42 seats in Business Class and 304 seats in Economy Class.
Due to the planned upgrade works on the southern runway at DXB, from April 16 until May 30, Emirates’ flights to Zagreb will operate as four times weekly on Saturday, Monday, Tuesday and Thursday.
From May 31 onwards, the route will be operated as a daily service.
Known for its impressive 18th century architecture, Zagreb is a city with extremely rich history and culture.
Flydubai also offers flight options to Dubrovnik twice a week on Sunday and Thursday.
