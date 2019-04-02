Etihad Airways declares war on jet lag with new app

Etihad will be the first airline to trial Panasonic’s new wellness solution - the Jet Lag Adviser.

Etihad Airways and Panasonic Avionics Corporation have announced a partnership to jointly develop and trial wellness solutions aimed at improving the traveller experience.

As part of the partnership, Etihad will be the first airline to trial Panasonic’s new wellness solution - the Jet Lag Adviser - which was developed in collaboration with Detalytics.

The solution will be integrated into the airline’s passenger app, Etihad said in a statement.

The move comes as one of the biggest challenges air passengers face when travelling across multiple time zones is jet lag.

To help passengers combat this, the Jet Lag Adviser takes a range of passenger inputs including chronotype, circadian rhythms, height, weight, the nature of travel, and travel information such as flight times, routes and zones and uses its artificial intelligence engine to produce personalised jet lag plans for passengers.

Robin Kamark, Etihad Aviation Group chief commercial officer, said: “Etihad is committed to providing choice and a superior experience to our guests, and we are continually looking at new ways to do just that. With the Jet Lag Advisor, we can now leverage artificial intelligence to improve the travel experience.

"This will be the first of many wellness initiatives we will explore together, and we are excited about our partnership with Panasonic and the possibilities that lie ahead.”

The personalised jet lag plan incorporates the pre-flight, flight and post-flight phases, and provides a schedule of tips for specific times in each phase on what to do to reduce jet lag, such as sleeping, exposure to light, exercise, hydration, and the type of food to consume.

Throughout each phase of the travel experience, the Jet Lag Adviser will send reminders with recommended actions to passengers via the app.

Panasonic said it is also exploring further innovative wellness technologies with Etihad as the carrier readies itself to move to the new Midfield Terminal at Abu Dhabi International Airport.