Time Out Market to open in Dubai in 2020

Global media and entertainment business Time Out Group has announced a management agreement with Emaar Malls to out a ‘Time Out Market’ in Souk Al Bahar, the company announced on Wednesday.

According to the company, the Time Out Market will allow visitors to enjoy dishes from 16 of Dubai’s top chefs and restaurateurs, as well as three lounges and a variety of curated cultural experiences.

Expected to open at the end of 2020, Time Out Market Dubai will accommodate about 670 people in a 30,000 sq ft area.

“The addition of the first Time Out Market in the region in Souk Al Bahar will add to the culinary attractions that await visitors and local residents to Downtown Dubai,” said Emaar Malls CEO Patrick Bousquet-Chavane. “The carefully curated lifestyle experience will define a new niche for the city and complements our rich culinary offering set.”

The first Time Out Market opened in the Portuguese capital of Lisbon in 2014. Five new Time Out Markets are due to open in 2019 in Miami, New York, Boston, Chicago and Montreal. Following the Dubai opening in 2020, other venues will open in London in 2021 and Prague in 2022.

Time Out launched in 2001 together with ITP Media Group.