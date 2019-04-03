Dubai's DXB set to launch its first DJ residency

The long-term partnership will see Hollaphonic's Stainer and Wood fully curate the musicDXB programme and work alongside DXB to bring it to life for travellers.

Dubai's DXB is introducing the first ever airport DJ residency as part of its musicDXB platform.

Launching this weekend, in partnership with music industry visionaries Olly Wood and Greg Stainer, DXB will share its love of music with the 250,000 daily visitors in a regular monthly calendar of performances.

Wood said: “From chilled ambient beach vibes, to the summer anthem that still makes you a smile a decade later, music influences our mood and even more so when we travel.

"Right now, an average one in five people are walking around the airport with headphones on, listening to music that comforts and soothes, motivates and inspires and sparks joy. You get those same feelings while travelling, so partnering with DXB seemed as natural as Mariah hitting a high note.”

The new roaming musicDXB stage will present free monthly concerts for travellers, featuring an array of international and local artists, alongside Hollaphonic who will begin their residency this weekend with two, two-hour sets.

Matthew Horobin, director of brand at Dubai Airports, said: "Pianos in baggage reclaim don’t cut it any more. Our customers are well travelled, global citizens and expect more, and at DXB we are really making some bold steps to offer just that. Live performances by incredible singers from around the world that make you stop and take a moment, a DJ when you least expect – these are moments people will remember and share with their family and friends. These are the kind of moments we create at DXB."