Why Dubai has inked deal with Indian celebrity wedding planner

The deal with Raging Tiger Events, the exclusive representative of Wedding Design Company (WDC), comes as India celebrates about 10 million weddings per year.

Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) has signed an agreement to promote the emirate as the preferred wedding destination for Indian weddings.



The deal with Raging Tiger Events, the exclusive representative of Wedding Design Company (WDC), comes as India celebrates about 10 million weddings per year.

Launched over 15 years ago, WDC is one of India’s most renowned wedding planners, and is known to organise high-profile marriage ceremonies for the who’s who of Bollywood and the business industry, featuring exclusive guest lists.

This includes the recently orchestrated nuptials of India’s most illustrated business moguls, the Ambani family, as well as Bollywood celebrities Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh at Lake Como, Italy.

Vandana Mohan, founder and owner of WDC, said: “We have decades of experience of organising customised weddings in exotic locations ranging from Florence, St Moritz and Ibiza to ancient palaces and forts in India. Dubai is already a popular wedding destination and we want to raise its profile by making it the most preferred wedding destination for Indians, whether they live in India, the UAE or elsewhere."

Khalid Al Hammadi, senior vice president – DXB Live, DWTC said: “DWTC has a strong heritage of hosting bespoke weddings of all scale and sizes. In addition to offering flexible event space that can host largescale celebrations or intimate gatherings, we also have the in-house capability to handle every aspect of the event from catering multiple cuisines to creating extraordinary set-ups.

"We look forward to combining our expertise with WDC to tap into the big Indian wedding market, both in the UAE and internationally, creating unforgettable memories for our clients.”

Aziz Merchant, director of Raging Tiger Events Co and the architect of the DWTC alliance, added: “Bringing together the unmatched organisational and creative expertise of these companies will enable us to explore the full potential of the excellent infrastructure, facilities, and unique locations available in Dubai and the UAE, and help us create the most memorable weddings in Dubai, as well as 25 locations around the globe that WDC specialises in for local and international clients.”