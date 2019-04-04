IHG's Voco brand makes MidEast debut with Dubai opening

InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG) has announced the opening of Voco Dubai, which marks the debut for the brand in the Middle East.

IHG launched Voco last June with the first property opening on Australia’s Gold Coast, and subsequent hotels opened in Cardiff and Solihull, both in the UK.

Earlier this year, IHG also announced that Voco Al Khobar is to open in Saudi Arabia later this year.

Located on Sheikh Zayed Road, Voco Dubai has 471 rooms.

Pascal Gauvin, managing director, India, Middle East & Africa, IHG, said: “We are incredibly excited to be opening the very first voco in the Middle East as it brings a vibrant and dependable guest experience to the region that stands out from the crowd.”

Voco Dubai also offers an outdoor swimming pool, a gymnasium and spa while dining options include Lebanese, French, Indian and international and the hotel also features TRE Bar located on the 51st floor and 21 meeting rooms.

IHG currently operates 92 hotels across six brands in the Middle East, including InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites and Voco with a further 36 in the development pipeline due to open within the next three to five years.