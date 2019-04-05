Revealed: the busiest air routes in the Middle East

In the Middle East and Africa, the data showed that the top 10 busiest international routes in the region are all between DXB and other major regional cities in the region.

Route between Dubai's DXB and Kuwait International Airport is the world's 10th busiest, according to OAG Aviation

The route between Dubai's DXB and Kuwait International Airport is the world's 10th busiest, according to new data from OAG Aviation.

Its new report showed that the route has 14,581 flights per year operated by four carriers, with an on-time performance (OTP) of 82.5 percent, the best of any of the top 20 routes.

The list of the world;s busiest routes is topped by Kuala Lumpur to Singapore with 30,187 flights operated by eight carriers and an OTP of 72.8 percent.

OAG also revealed that the route between Dubai's DXB and London Heathrow is the eighth busiest long-haul route in the world with 7,109 flights operated by three carriers and an OTP of 72.7 percent.

According to the data, Saudi Arabia has the 10th busiest domestic route with Jeddah to Riyadh having 35,149 flights operated by five carriers.

The busiest domestic route is the world is Jeju City to Seoul in South Korea with 79,460 operated by seven carriers.

In the Middle East and Africa, the data showed that the top 10 busiest international routes in the region are all between DXB and other major regional cities in the region - including Kuwait (14,581), Muscat (12,680), Bahrain (12,576) and Riyadh (12,550). None of these routes are more than 900km.

It also showed that five of the top 10 busiest domestic routes in the Middle East and Africa are in Saudi Arabia.