Revealed: What UAE people claim for the most on travel insurance

Buying travel insurance in the UAE during off peak months can also save up to 20% on premiums

Research by online insurance service Insurancemarket.ae found that 45 percent of all travel-related claims made in the UAE last year were for issues such as lost or accidental damage to personal belongings. Twenty-five percent of claims were for missed connections, another 25 percent for delayed flights and just five percent were for emergency medical reasons.

The digital provider also looked at when is the best time to buy insurance to get the best deals.

The website’s research showed that travellers traditionally buy at the last minute during peak travel period, but it said buying outside peak months, such as from May to August, customers can save 10 to 20 percent on their premiums.

Avinash Babur, CEO at Insurancemarket.ae said: “With the holiday season approaching, now is the best time for people to start thinking about travel insurance. By making sure they buy the right policy that will cover them for any eventuality, they will have peace of mind when travelling on holiday - a time when they most want to switch-off, relax and be stress-free.”