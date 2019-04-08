Dubai Arena signs ten-year naming rights deal with Coca-Cola

The newly-built City Walk venue will now be called the Coca-Cola Arena.

Coca-Cola has signed a ten-year naming rights deal with Dubai Arena, the 17,000-capacity venue that will open in June with a concert by Maroon 5.

The newly-built City Walk venue, which was recently toured by Sheikh Mohammed, Ruler of Dubai and Sheikh Hamdan, Dubai Crown Prince, will now be called the Coca-Cola Arena.

The day-to-day operations of Dubai Arena are being handled by international venue management company AEG Ogden, part of the Anschutz Entertainment Group. Its portfolio also includes The O2 in London, Staples Centre in Los Angeles, the Mercedes-Benz Arena in Shanghai and Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney.

The multipurpose venue, capable of hosting events in Dubai all year-round, will host comedian Russell Peters for its first event on June 6.

The next act announced to play is Maroon 5, who will play the Coca-Cola Arena on Friday, June 14, as part of the band's ‘Red Pill Blues' tour. Concert organisers Done Events said those who pre-registered last week will receive the ticketing link this morning and have up until 5pm today, Monday 8 April, or until availability lasts. For those who didn’t sign up, remaining tickets will be available from 6pm today via www.doneevents.com.

The city's new multi-purpose venue developed by Meraas at City Walk is the largest indoor arena of its kind in the Middle East and North Africa region. The venue's 17,000 capacity includes 42 hospitality and corporate suites.

It is designed to host end-stage, central and half-stage concerts, sporting events such as tennis, basketball, boxing, volleyball and ice hockey matches, as well as gala dinners, exhibitions, conferences and festivals.