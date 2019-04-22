First image released of Dubai's Legoland Hotel

The property has been designed to create "memorable adventures with every stay".

Legoland Hotel in Dubai will be the seventh to open worldwide and is due to open in the first half of 2020

Legoland Dubai, part of Dubai Parks and Resorts the largest integrated theme park destination in the region, has released an artistic drawing of the first Legoland Hotel in the Middle East.

The property has been designed to create "memorable adventures with every stay", fully immersing its guests into the creative world of Lego, a statement said.

As seen in the image, the five-storey hotel is designed to bring children’s imaginations to life from the moment they arrive at the hotel.

At the front gate, families will be greeted by Oli the smoke-breathing Lego model dragon welcoming guests from his tower.