Saudi travel giant rebrands as Seera amid shake-up

Saudi-based Al Tayyar Travel Group, the travel and tourism company, has announced it has rebranded and will be known as Seera with immediate effect.

The name Seera, meaning journey, is the culmination of the company’s transformation efforts, which has seen its operating environment undergo a significant shift, the company said in a statement.

Seera said its portfolio structure has been updated to capitalise on the opportunities in the market, and to better serve the needs of stakeholders and travellers across B2B, B2C and other verticals.

A key focus for 2019 and beyond will be the continuous growth of Seera’s Consumer Travel Business Unit, which has unified all consumer-facing travel services under one department.

The group’s travel management business unit will now operate under Elaa, a new brand, the company added.

Seera’s Car Rental Business Unit which operates a fleet of over 8,000 vehicles in Saudi Arabia, will operate under the new brand name Lumi while Mawasim will cater to the religious travel segment.

Seera’s portfolio is also comprised of a hospitality segment, which is planning to acquire 30 hotels in Saudi Arabia by 2025 and a Corporate Ventures Unit.

Seera’s CEO Abdullah Bin Nasser Aldawood said: “We are excited for this new chapter that will make our journey as a company even more remarkable. Seera as a new identity will help fuel our growth, accelerate our progress and give every employee, stakeholder and every traveller we engage with the opportunity to go further with us.”