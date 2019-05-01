Sharjah Int'l sees 3.2m passengers in Q1, up 9.5%

Sharjah International Airport says January was the best month in terms of passenger numbers with 1.1 million recorded

Sharjah International Airport has announced it welcomed nearly 3.2 million passengers in the first quarter of 2019, an increase of 9.5 percent over the same period last year.

January was the best month in terms of passenger numbers with 1.122 million recorded, while the highest growth rate – 10.59 percent – was recorded in March, with 1.079 million passengers.

Sharjah Airport Authority said the airport is undergoing developments that expect to increase capacity and enable the airport to accommodate some 20 million passengers by 2025.

Ali Salim Al Midfa, chairman of Sharjah Airport Authority, said: "During the first quarter of 2019, Sharjah Airport’s positive results in terms of passenger numbers, aircraft movement and freight volume reflected the airport’s outstanding position and the continued efforts to improve our services, enhance travellers’ experiences, develop our facilities and provide passengers and customers with the best procedures."

He added: "The emirate of Sharjah has succeeded in strengthening its position in terms of regional and international tourism and trade. By continuously upgrading the quality of services provided to passengers and customers, the airport plays a pivotal role in enhancing the image of this pioneering emirate."

He said the growth of the airport will help the emirate achieve its vision of welcoming 10 million tourists by 2021.