UAE hotel firm to open Serengeti lodge in Tanzania expansion

UAE-based JA Resorts & Hotels has announced plans to expand into Tanzania by 2020 with the addition of two luxury lodges providing a total of 60 rooms.

One luxury lodge will be in the world-famous Serengeti National Park and the other in the Ngorogoro Conservency, the company said.

The lodges will expand the company's portfolio of eight properties across the UAE and Indian Ocean, a statement said without giving further details.

JA Resorts & Hotels, which said earlier this week that it had signed a joint venture to enter the Chinese market, is currently in a stage of transformation and change and proactively look for opportunities to expand.

The company has also pledged to remove all plastic drinking bottles from its hotels, as well as implementing food wastage initiatives.

"All the changes we have made are critical to our growth trajectory," said VP of Sales & Marketing, Thomas Grundner. "We are poised and ready for success and growth, and our two new properties in Tanzania is just the beginning."