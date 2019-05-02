Paramount Hotel Dubai to offer movie experience for guests in Q3

All 69 floors of the hotel have exclusive never seen before, behind-the-scenes photography from their movies.

Hotel is the first property of Paramount Hotels and Resorts in the Middle East and is located in Business Bay, Dubai

Paramount Hotel Dubai is set to open in the third quarter of 2019, it was announced on Thursday.

Following the spirit of a movie set, the hotel staff are called Paramount Cast Members, with the general manager for the hotel known as the director.

Transporting guests to the sets of Paramount Pictures’ timeless classics, Cast Members embody different characters as they adapt and improvise off the service script.

The hotel houses 823 rooms and suites grouped into Studio, Scene and Stage Guest Rooms; Premiere Paramount Suites; one Producer Suite which comes with a private screening room and private hammam; and themed suites taking inspiration from Paramount Pictures.

Paramount Hotel Dubai also features immersive video walls in the lobby, Paramount Screening Room, a Californian Pool Deck, Pause - a wellness and fitness centre, meetings and events facilities as well as co-working work/play suites.

The hotel will also include several unique F&B concepts such as a Californian raw bar and grill and the Paramount Chocolate Lab.