Emirates signs codeshare deal to expand flights in Brazil

Emirates has announced a new codeshare partnership agreement with Latam Airlines Brazil covering domestic services in the country

Emirates has announced a new codeshare partnership agreement with Latam Airlines Brazil covering domestic services in country.

Emirates passengers travelling to and from Brazil will now be able to connect with 17 cities in Latam’s domestic network covered by the codeshare agreement including Belo Horizonte, Brasília and Foz do Iguaçu.

The agreement will offer Emirates passengers more choice to travel to/from Brazil with minimum connection times to destinations in Emirates’ global network such as Japan, Australia and India, a statement said.

“We’re pleased to establish a partnership with Latam Airlines Brazil providing our passengers with increased choice, flexibility and ease of connection to different cities within Brazil. We continuously invest in providing more benefits to our customers,” said Adnan Kazim, Emirates’ divisional senior vice president, Strategic Planning, Revenue Optimization and Aeropolitical Affairs.

Emirates currently serves two Brazil gateways with daily services to Dubai from Sao Paulo, operated by the A380, and Rio de Janeiro, operated by the newly-refurbished Boeing 777-200LR as of June 1.