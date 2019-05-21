Hotels in Oman register increase in revenue, occupancy rates fall

Total revenue for Oman's hotels in the three-to-five-star category increased by 10.4% in Q1

The total revenue for Oman’s hotels in the three-to-five-star category increased by 10.4% to OMR71.3 million in Q1 of 2019, when compared to OMR64.6 million for the same period last year.

However, according to data released by the National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI), occupancy rates dropped by 2.3% to 68.4% at the end of March 2019, in comparison to 70.1% for the same period last year.

Despite the drop, the number of guests at hotels rose by 11.3% taking the total to 483,995 from 435,033 guests recorded last year, reported Hotelier Middle East.

Officials revealed that Europeans formed the largest number of hotel guests with 214,457, followed by Omanis with 118,220 guests and Asians with 54,266 guests.

While the number of American, other Arab and African guests rose by 2.3%, 9.9% and 0.4% respectively, there was a drop in the number of GCC guests by 13.5% bringing the total up to 39,547.