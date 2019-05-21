Hotel giant launches flash sale across Gulf properties

IHG recently announced plans to grow its number of rooms in the Middle East by 30 percent over the next 3-5 years.

InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG) has launched a five-day flash sale ahead of the Eid holiday, which follows the holy month of Ramadan.

The sale, which gives IHG Rewards Club members 50 percent off room rates, is eligible for stays until December 31 for stays of 2-4 nights.

The discount applied to room rates across all IHG Hotels and Resorts in the Middle East, Africa and India and runs until May 25, making it ideal for those planning an Eid escape.

Bookings can be made direct via IHG branded websites, the IHG App or phone reservations through IHG’s global call centres.

The company has 37 hotels in its regional pipeline including brands such as InterContinental Hotels and Resorts, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites and the newly launched upscale brand, voco.

In 2018, IHG said it had its highest number of signings in a decade, with the addition of 21 hotels and over 5,200 rooms to its pipeline.

In 2019 so far, the company has signed six hotels in the Middle East, it added.