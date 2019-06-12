Instant Saudi tourist visa offered to visitors to Jeddah

Jeddah Season 2019 offers visitors a choice of more than 150 events and activities celebrating music, arts, culture and sports.

Visitors to Jeddah Season 2019 in Saudi Arabia can get a tourist visa in three minutes or less.

The Sharek e-visa website is linked to ticket purchases for Jeddah Season 2019 events – once visitors buy a ticket they can get an instant e-visa by logging onto the site and following the instructions.

“Making it quick and easy to obtain an entry visa will encourage more tourists to discover the beauty of Jeddah, known affectionately as the Bride of the Red Sea, attracting regional and international visitors to the 2019 edition of Jeddah Season," said Eng. Raed Abuzinada, general supervisor of the Jeddah Season.

“The introduction of the e-visa system will have a positive impact on the travel and tourism sector, which is a key driver of the nation’s economy and remains a vital component of the economic diversification that is a fundamental aim of Vision 2030.”

Jeddah Season 2019 offers visitors a choice of more than 150 events and activities celebrating music, arts, culture and sports.

Taking place until July 18 2019, the inaugural edition of the festival aims to position Jeddah as the capital of tourism and entertainment in Saudi Arabia.