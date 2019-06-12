SpiceJet flight from Dubai lands safely after burst tyre

189 passengers and crew safe and well at Jaipur destination after drama

A SpiceJet flight from Dubai landed safely in Jaipur on Wednesday despite a tyre bursting after take-off.

The Boeing 737 aircraft was traveling from the UAE with 189 passengers and crew on board. The aircraft landed in Jaipur at 9.03am and no injuries were reported.

A spokesperson for SpiceJet said: “While aircraft was descending at Jaipur, pilots were informed by Jaipur ATC of suspected tyre burst at Dubai. The crew followed their procedures and landed safely at Jaipur.

“Passengers were deplaned normally. The flight was uneventful.”